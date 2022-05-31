China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CGHLY opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. China Gas has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $96.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10.
About China Gas (Get Rating)
