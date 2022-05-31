China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CGHLY opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. China Gas has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $96.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

