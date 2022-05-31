China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Online Education Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

China Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

