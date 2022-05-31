China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ZNH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

