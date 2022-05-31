ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Raises Dividend to $2.92 Per Share

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.9194 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

