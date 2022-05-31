CIBC Cuts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBWBF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.65.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.