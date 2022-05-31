Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 17.4% in May

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 644,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

