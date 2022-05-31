Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in May

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,654,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 5,206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.5 days.

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

