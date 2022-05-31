CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $284,010. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CION traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 4,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.90%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

