Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CTRN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 1.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Citi Trends by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Citi Trends by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

