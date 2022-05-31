Citigroup Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $190.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average is $146.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

