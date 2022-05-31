Citigroup Downgrades Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) to Neutral

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RKUNY remained flat at $$5.64 during trading on Monday. 32,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.50.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.