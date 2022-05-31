Citigroup Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $425.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $393.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.73.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.04. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.