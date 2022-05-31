Citigroup Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $220.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $292.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.20.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $171.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.01.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

