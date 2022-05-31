Citigroup Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $220.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $292.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.20.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $171.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.