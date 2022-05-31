Citigroup Raises Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $62.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

PDD stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $143.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 181.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

