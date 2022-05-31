Citigroup Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $105.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 74.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 490,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $15,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.