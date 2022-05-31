Citigroup Upgrades Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to “Buy”

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $14.27. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Nedbank Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $16.95.
Nedbank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
