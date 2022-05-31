Citigroup Upgrades Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to “Buy”

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $14.27. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Nedbank Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.