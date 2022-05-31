Citigroup Upgrades Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) to Buy

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysmex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.19. 154,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,486. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

