Citigroup Upgrades Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) to Buy

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysmex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.19. 154,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,486. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.
Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysmex (SSMXY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.