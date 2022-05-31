Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

