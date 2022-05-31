Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Shares of CVEO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,710. The firm has a market cap of $425.51 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Civeo has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.