Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,270,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 27,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 476,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

CLVS opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

