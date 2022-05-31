CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Compass Point raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.14.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,094,200. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CME Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.60. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.