CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $423.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $250,579. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

