CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CNPAF stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. CNP Assurances has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $24.34.
CNP Assurances Company Profile (Get Rating)
