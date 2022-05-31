CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 364,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNSP. Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on CNS Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ CNSP opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.68.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

