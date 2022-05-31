Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 950 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,534,000 after buying an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 160.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

