Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

COHN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.68) million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.92%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.