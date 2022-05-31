Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CLAA opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.