Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. Comcast has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

