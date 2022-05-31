Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $145,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.