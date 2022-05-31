Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Blackford F. Brauer Acquires 5,000 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.97. 10,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,637. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

