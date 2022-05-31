Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.75) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.43) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.39) to €8.20 ($8.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.69. 37,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,548. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.