Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares to Split on Thursday, June 16th

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of MGDDF stock opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.91. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $180.04.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
