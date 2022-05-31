Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares to Split on Thursday, June 16th

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of MGDDF stock opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.91. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $180.04.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

