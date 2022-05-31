Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSE CCU traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,303. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

