Comparing Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Boxed alerts:

This table compares Boxed and PC Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 2.84 -$69.22 million N/A N/A PC Connection $2.89 billion 0.41 $69.91 million $3.10 14.42

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -31.44% PC Connection 2.68% 11.90% 7.71%

Volatility & Risk

Boxed has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50 PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boxed presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.38%. PC Connection has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than PC Connection.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PC Connection beats Boxed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.