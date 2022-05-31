Comparing Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) and The Competition

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Esports Entertainment Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million -$26.37 million -0.10 Esports Entertainment Group Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 64.94

Esports Entertainment Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Esports Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group’s rivals have a beta of -0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Esports Entertainment Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Esports Entertainment Group Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2,432.05%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 54.91%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -186.55% -56.85% -23.96% Esports Entertainment Group Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments. It also organizes professional and amateur esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

