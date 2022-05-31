Comparing Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Li Ning has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Li Ning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Li Ning and Ermenegildo Zegna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Ning 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus price target of $11.87, indicating a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Li Ning.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Ning and Ermenegildo Zegna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Ning $3.50 billion 5.02 $621.69 million N/A N/A Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.34 -$160.90 million N/A N/A

Li Ning has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Profitability

This table compares Li Ning and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Ning N/A N/A N/A Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51%

Summary

Li Ning beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Ning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton under the Kason brand name. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 7,137 conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. Li Ning Company Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

