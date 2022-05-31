Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Compass from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE COMP opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Compass has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

