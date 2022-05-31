Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

CTG opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

