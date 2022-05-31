Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.40 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

