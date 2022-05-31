Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.40 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
