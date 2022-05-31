Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CNC opened at GBX 74.28 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.49 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74. Concurrent Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 106 ($1.34).
