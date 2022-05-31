Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 615 ($7.78) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.30% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 536.25 ($6.78).
Shares of LON:CRE opened at GBX 343 ($4.34) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £565.37 million and a PE ratio of -17.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 365.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 399.43. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 325 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($6.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Conduit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
