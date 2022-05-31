Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Conifer (Get Rating)
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conifer (CNFR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.