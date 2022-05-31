ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.12 billion and the lowest is $15.56 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $10.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $70.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $82.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.58 billion to $71.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $3,324,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 298,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,867,000 after buying an additional 64,369 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.