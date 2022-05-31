Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. Sells 764 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LEA traded up $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,162. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $122.67 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.47.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.