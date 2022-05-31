Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

