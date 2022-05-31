Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Context Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.