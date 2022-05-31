Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CNTX stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 1,473,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,905. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Context Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.