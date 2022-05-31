Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.