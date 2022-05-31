Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

CTTAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($89.25) to €81.00 ($87.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($118.28) to €103.00 ($110.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 180,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,761. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

