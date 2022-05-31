Contrasting Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) and Its Rivals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) is one of 940 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Acurx Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$12.75 million -1.72 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.52 million -2.83

Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acurx Pharmaceuticals. Acurx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -105.43% -97.83% Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,144.81% -1,459.49% -9.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6508 21221 43436 872 2.54

Acurx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.77%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 122.77%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumoniae. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.