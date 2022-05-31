Contrasting Alight (ALIT) and The Competition

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) is one of 227 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alight to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alight and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.92 billion -$60.00 million -0.24 Alight Competitors $3.40 billion $347.57 million 16.74

Alight’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alight and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alight Competitors 1406 6899 12241 348 2.55

Alight presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 91.91%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.33%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alight has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -1.69% 6.33% 2.70% Alight Competitors -17.73% -12.98% -7.66%

Summary

Alight beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

